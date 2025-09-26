Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (96-63) vs. Cincinnati Reds (81-78)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-164) | CIN: (+138)

MIL: (-164) | CIN: (+138) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

MIL: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 13-2, 3.25 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 10-8, 3.86 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Quinn Priester (13-2) against the Reds and Zack Littell (10-8). Priester's team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Priester's team has a record of 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 16-15-0 against the spread when Littell starts. The Reds are 10-9 in Littell's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60.2%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Brewers, Cincinnati is the underdog at +138, and Milwaukee is -164 playing at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +120 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -144.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Reds on Sept. 26, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (63.4%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 20 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 78 of 156 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 86-70-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've finished 40-42 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cincinnati has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Reds have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-82-10).

The Reds have put together a 78-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee OPS (.791) this season. He has a .287 batting average, an on-base percentage of .357, and a slugging percentage of .434.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 17th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 147 hits. He's batting .262 while slugging .402.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 61st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich has collected 149 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Yelich heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with three walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick is batting .291 with a .355 OBP and 63 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Frelick has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .439 and has 163 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 57th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .363 OBP. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .372.

Including all qualified players, he is 71st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks while batting .238.

Austin Hays is batting .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!