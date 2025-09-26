Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Friday.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (87-72) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-79)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and ARID

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

SD: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184)

SD: -1.5 (+152) | ARI: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 4-5, 5.51 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 13-14, 4.70 ERA

The Padres will call on Yu Darvish (4-5) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (13-14). Darvish's team is 9-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Darvish starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Diamondbacks have a 15-17-0 ATS record in Gallen's 32 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those matchups.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (56%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Padres vs Diamondbacks moneyline has San Diego as a -142 favorite, while Arizona is a +120 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Padres are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -184 to cover.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Diamondbacks contest on Sept. 26 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 51 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 34 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 84-73-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 33 of the 67 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (49.3%).

Arizona is 15-10 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-70-8).

The Diamondbacks have a 78-77-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 88 walks while hitting .267. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .438.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 45th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Tatis has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado has 166 hits, which leads San Diego batters this season. He's batting .273 with 59 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified, he ranks 36th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .712, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Arraez takes a 13-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Ramon Laureano has been key for San Diego with 124 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .512.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a .390 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .289.

He ranks 15th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 146 hits. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, he is 66th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is batting .283 with 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks.

Gabriel Moreno is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

