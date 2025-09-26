Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (89-70) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-81)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and FDSMW

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-174) | STL: (+146)

CHC: (-174) | STL: (+146) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | STL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 10-7, 4.10 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-10, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Colin Rea (10-7) for the Cubs and Miles Mikolas (8-10) for the Cardinals. When Rea starts, his team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season. Rea's team has a record of 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Mikolas starts, the Cardinals have gone 14-16-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 9-13 in Mikolas' 22 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.5%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -174 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cardinals. The Cubs are +128 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -154.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Cubs-Cardinals on Sept. 26, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 67, or 63.8%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 22-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 154 opportunities.

The Cubs are 72-82-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have gone 43-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.4% of those games).

St. Louis is 5-14 (winning only 26.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-70-5).

The Cardinals have covered 51% of their games this season, going 78-75-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .393, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is eighth in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .284.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ian Happ is batting .242 with a .422 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.

Happ enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with a .323 OBP and 97 RBI for Chicago this season.

Suzuki heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has a slugging percentage of .464 and has 144 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Brendan Donovan's .353 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .422.

His batting average is 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 78th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .237 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 62 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2025: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2025: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2025: 8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/4/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!