Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (85-74) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-88)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-154) | LAA: (+130)

HOU: (-154) | LAA: (+130) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

HOU: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander (Astros) - 4-2, 4.83 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 8-10, 4.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Jason Alexander (4-2) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (8-10) will take the ball for the Angels. Alexander and his team are 8-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Alexander's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). When Hendricks starts, the Angels are 20-10-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 25 of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 11-14 in those matchups.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (55.2%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The Astros vs Angels moneyline has Houston as a -154 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +130 underdog at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Angels are -128 to cover, and the Astros are +106.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Angels on Sept. 26 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 51, or 53.1%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious 18 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 158 opportunities.

The Astros are 78-80-0 against the spread in their 158 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels are 51-67 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 26-34 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (43.3%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 84 of those games (84-68-5).

The Angels have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 82-75-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 51 extra-base hits. He has a .265 batting average and an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.363) and total hits (150) this season. He's batting .304 while slugging .477.

He is fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging in the majors.

Yainer Diaz is batting .253 with a .408 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Carlos Correa is batting .274 with a .332 OBP and 52 RBI for Houston this season.

Correa enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a .477 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels. He's batting .228 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 137th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Ward heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with six home runs and six RBIs.

Jo Adell's 122 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .237 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 118th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has put up an on-base percentage of .355, a team-best for the Angels.

Mike Trout has a .355 OBP to lead his team.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

