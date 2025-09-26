Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26
In MLB action on Friday, the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Braves vs Pirates Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (75-84) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-90)
- Date: Friday, September 26, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: FDSSO and SportsNet PT
Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-156) | PIT: (+132)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz (Braves) - 5-6, 5.46 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-15, 4.22 ERA
The Braves will call on Joey Wentz (5-6) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-15). When Wentz starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Wentz's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 17-13-0 ATS record in Keller's 30 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 24 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 9-15 in those matchups.
Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (56.3%)
Braves vs Pirates Moneyline
- The Braves vs Pirates moneyline has Atlanta as a -156 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +132 underdog on the road.
Braves vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Pirates are -152 to cover, and the Braves are +126.
Braves vs Pirates Over/Under
- Braves versus Pirates, on Sept. 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Braves have been victorious in 52, or 53.1%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Atlanta has come away with a win 27 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 153 chances this season.
- The Braves are 69-84-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Pirates have put together a 43-61 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.3% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has a 19-28 record (winning 40.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.
- In the 150 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-86-7).
- The Pirates have covered 54% of their games this season, going 81-69-0 against the spread.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.481) and total hits (167) this season. He has a .272 batting average.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Michael Harris II has 25 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .266.
- His batting average is 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 146th, and his slugging percentage 99th.
- Harris takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.
- Drake Baldwin has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.
- Baldwin has recorded a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and 15 RBIs.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .233 with a .358 OBP and 67 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .401 and has 140 hits, both team-best figures for the Pirates. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 108th, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 102nd in slugging.
- Oneil Cruz has 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks while batting .201. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- He is 146th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Andrew McCutchen has accumulated an on-base percentage of .332, a team-high for the Pirates.
- Spencer Horwitz is batting .264 with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
Braves vs Pirates Head to Head
- 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 5/26/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 5/25/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/24/2024: 11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)
- 9/10/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
