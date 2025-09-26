Braves vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Braves vs Pirates Game Info

Atlanta Braves (75-84) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-90)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SportsNet PT

Braves vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-156) | PIT: (+132)

ATL: (-156) | PIT: (+132) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152)

ATL: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz (Braves) - 5-6, 5.46 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-15, 4.22 ERA

The Braves will call on Joey Wentz (5-6) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (6-15). When Wentz starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Wentz's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 17-13-0 ATS record in Keller's 30 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 24 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 9-15 in those matchups.

Braves vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (56.3%)

Braves vs Pirates Moneyline

The Braves vs Pirates moneyline has Atlanta as a -156 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +132 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Pirates are -152 to cover, and the Braves are +126.

Braves vs Pirates Over/Under

Braves versus Pirates, on Sept. 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 52, or 53.1%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 27 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 153 chances this season.

The Braves are 69-84-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have put together a 43-61 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.3% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 19-28 record (winning 40.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

In the 150 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-86-7).

The Pirates have covered 54% of their games this season, going 81-69-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.481) and total hits (167) this season. He has a .272 batting average.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Michael Harris II has 25 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .266.

His batting average is 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 146th, and his slugging percentage 99th.

Harris takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Baldwin has recorded a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and 15 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .233 with a .358 OBP and 67 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .401 and has 140 hits, both team-best figures for the Pirates. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 108th, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks while batting .201. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is 146th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated an on-base percentage of .332, a team-high for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .264 with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Braves vs Pirates Head to Head

5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/28/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/26/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/25/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2024: 11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

11-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: +152, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/10/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

