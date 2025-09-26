Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (78-81) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-116)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and COLR

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-230) | COL: (+190)

SF: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-113)

SF: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-15, 6.49 ERA

The probable pitchers are Trevor McDonald for the Giants and German Marquez (3-15) for the Rockies. McDonald helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be McDonald's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 7-17-0 record against the spread in Marquez's starts. The Rockies are 5-17 in Marquez's 22 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (62.5%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -230 favorite at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Giants are -105 to cover, and the Rockies are -113.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Rockies contest on Sept. 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 47, or 51.6%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 4-1 when favored by -230 or more this year.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 158 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 74-84-0 in 158 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have a 38-111 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25.5% of those games).

Colorado has a 14-61 record (winning only 18.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 154 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-81-5).

The Rockies have collected a 62-92-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 150 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .260 with 31 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 66th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Lee has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Willy Adames has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Adames enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to 45 extra-base hits.

Ramos enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .518, and has 147 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .278).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .270 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Jordan Beck is batting .262 with 27 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Tyler Freeman has 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks while hitting .281.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

