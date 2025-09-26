Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26
Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.
Giants vs Rockies Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (78-81) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-116)
- Date: Friday, September 26, 2025
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA and COLR
Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-230) | COL: (+190)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-113)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-15, 6.49 ERA
The probable pitchers are Trevor McDonald for the Giants and German Marquez (3-15) for the Rockies. McDonald helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be McDonald's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 7-17-0 record against the spread in Marquez's starts. The Rockies are 5-17 in Marquez's 22 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (62.5%)
Giants vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -230 favorite at home.
Giants vs Rockies Spread
- The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Giants are -105 to cover, and the Rockies are -113.
Giants vs Rockies Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Rockies contest on Sept. 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Giants have won in 47, or 51.6%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- San Francisco has a record of 4-1 when favored by -230 or more this year.
- The Giants' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 158 opportunities.
- The Giants have an against the spread record of 74-84-0 in 158 games with a line this season.
- The Rockies have a 38-111 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25.5% of those games).
- Colorado has a 14-61 record (winning only 18.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.
- The Rockies have played in 154 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-81-5).
- The Rockies have collected a 62-92-0 record against the spread this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 150 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .474.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .260 with 31 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- His batting average ranks 66th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 102nd.
- Lee has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
- Willy Adames has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Adames enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.
- Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to 45 extra-base hits.
- Ramos enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with two home runs and four RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has racked up an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .518, and has 147 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .278).
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Mickey Moniak is batting .270 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Jordan Beck is batting .262 with 27 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.
- Tyler Freeman has 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks while hitting .281.
Giants vs Rockies Head to Head
- 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)
- 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
