Zay Flowers Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will take on the sixth-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (194.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Flowers vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.29

63.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Flowers is currently the 15th-ranked player in fantasy (82nd overall), with 114.7 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has put up 23.2 fantasy points (7.7 per game), as he's hauled in 10 passes on 21 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Flowers has compiled 51.3 total fantasy points (10.3 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 19 balls (on 33 targets) for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Flowers' fantasy season was a Week 9 performance versus the Denver Broncos, a game when he went off for five catches and 127 receiving yards with two touchdowns (24.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.0 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 10 yards on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against New York this year.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

New York has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Giants this year.

