NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 2

NFL Expert Picks for Week 2

Spread/Moneyline: Bears +6.5 (-118)

Spread Chicago Bears Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

The Detroit Lions’ new coaching staff hasn’t earned my trust after ranking 23rd in schedule-adjusted offense and 27th in schedule-adjusted defense through Week 1. Even against the Packers, it was a total no-show. The same can’t be said about Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears, who got out to an early advantage and really showed their missing corner depth late on Monday. Getting Jaylon Johnson back in the secondary, Chicago should compete in a game lined as if these are the 2024 Lions trying to rebound. This year’s version seems notably worse.

Total: Eagles-Chiefs Under 46.5 Points (-108)

Total Match Points Under Sep 14 8:26pm UTC

Player Prop: Xavier Legette Over 28.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Xavier Legette - Receiving Yds Xavier Legette Over Sep 14 8:06pm UTC

Spread/Moneyline: Panthers +6.5 (-105)

Spread Carolina Panthers Sep 14 8:06pm UTC

Total: Broncos-Colts Under 43.5 Points (-112)

Total Match Points Under Sep 14 8:06pm UTC

While the Miami Dolphins were miserable in Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts had something to do with that, and I think there's a chance the Colts' defense ends up being pretty dang good this campaign. They upgraded the secondary, and DeForest Buckner is still an elite force on the defensive line. The Denver Broncos' offense struggled last week, and Bo Nix was much less impactful on the road (5.81 yards per attempt, 10 passing TDs) than at home (7.65 and 19) in 2024.

Player Prop: Travis Hunter Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Travis Hunter - Receiving Yds Travis Hunter Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

Spread/Moneyline: Buccaneers +2.5 (-108)

Spread Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sep 15 11:01pm UTC

Total: Bills-Jets Over 47.5 (-105)

Total Match Points Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets were involved in Week 1's highest-scoring matchups, as their games totaled 81 and 66 points, respectively. Both teams came out of the week ranked inside the top eight in adjusted offensive efficiency, per Net Expected Points, and this projects to be the slate's third-fastest in average offensive pace. This isn't a super high bar for these teams to hit the over, and league-wide scoring historically improves in Week 2.

Player Prop: Kyler Murray Over 28.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Kyler Murray - Rushing Yds Kyler Murray Over Sep 14 8:06pm UTC

Spread/Moneyline: Eagles Moneyline (-116)

Moneyline Philadelphia Eagles Sep 14 8:26pm UTC

Total: Falcons-Vikings Over 44.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Sep 15 12:21am UTC

Player Prop: Caleb Williams to Record 30-Plus Rushing Yards (-104)

Caleb Williams - Alt Rushing Yds Caleb Williams - Alt Rushing Yds Caleb Williams 30+ Yards -104

Williams scrambled 6 times for 58 yards in the season-opener, and he really impressed as a rusher. Caleb recorded two runs of the NFL's 18 20-mph runs in Week 1 according to Next Gen Stats; no other player had multiple runs reaching 20 mph. He's cleared 30 rushing yards in 10 of 18 career games, including twice in two 2024 meetings with Detroit. With the Lions favored by 6.5 on Sunday, Williams should have ample opportunities to reach 30 rushing yards in a potential negative game script.

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos -2.5 (-102)

Spread Denver Broncos Sep 14 8:06pm UTC

Total: Buccaneers-Texans Over 42.5 (-120)

Total Match Points Over Sep 15 11:01pm UTC

Player Prop: Keon Coleman Over 44.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Keon Coleman - Receiving Yds Keon Coleman Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

Coleman was magnificent in Week 1's comeback win, catching 8 of his 11 targets for 112 yards. The sophomore seems to be setting out on a breakout campaign after playing a team-high 87.2% of snaps and running 84.6% of routes en route to a 34.0% air yards share last Sunday. His receiving prop versus the New York Jets is set at 44.5 yards, which appears to me to be too low of a bar given his role in Week 1. In his rookie season, Coleman cleared 44.5 receiving yards in five out of eight games before sustaining a wrist injury.

Spread/Moneyline: Eagles -1.5 (-105)

Spread Philadelphia Eagles Sep 14 8:26pm UTC

Total: Falcons-Vikings Under 44.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Under Sep 15 12:21am UTC

Player Prop: Brian Thomas Jr. Over 72.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Brian Thomas Jr. - Receiving Yds Brian Thomas Jr. Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

Thomas kicked off the 2025 season with a dud, catching only one of his seven targets for 11 receiving yards and -54.0 receiving yards over expectation. The Jacksonville Jaguars' deep ball faltered across the board with Trevor Lawrence posting a 26.7 Pro Football Focus passing grade on passing attempts of 20 or more yards. However, this should improve with Lawrence posting an 88.7 passing grade in the split a season ago, and we know Thomas can take the top off defenses. Enter the Cincinnati Bengals, who allowed the second-most deep yards per target in 2024. Thomas has a prime opportunity to bounce back in a big way on Sunday.

Spread/Moneyline: Rams -5.5 (-115)

Spread Los Angeles Rams Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

Total: Bills-Jets Over 47.5 (-105)

Total Match Points Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

Player Prop: Travis Etienne Over 2.5 Receptions (-106)

Travis Etienne - Total Receptions Travis Etienne Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

Etienne handled a 61.9% snap rate and looked really explosive with 156 scrimmage yards on 19 touches (including 3 receptions) in a game where the Jaguars played with a lead for the majority of their Week 1 victory over the Panthers, and Tank Bigsby was just traded. Now, Etienne will face a Bengals defense that just surrendered nine catches to running backs against the Browns in Week 1, and the Jags are road 'dogs in this contest -- which could lead to Jacksonville's offense throwing more than last week.

Spread/Moneyline: Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Spread Cincinnati Bengals Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

Total: Browns-Ravens Over 45.5 (-102)

Total Match Points Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC

Player Prop: CeeDee Lamb to Record 100-Plus Receiving Yards (+188)

CeeDee Lamb - Alt Receiving Yds CeeDee Lamb - Alt Receiving Yds CeeDee Lamb 100+ Yards +188

Lamb picked up in Week 1 where he left off last year, collecting 39.4% of the Dallas Cowboys' targets with 4 deep targets. Obviously, he wasn't able to haul in most of the long balls, but he still had 110 yards on the day. They're now back at home and indoors, making it even more likely that he hauls in the downfield attempts.

