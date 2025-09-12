FanDuel College Football Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Georgia vs. Tennessee 9/12/25

College football is back, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action! Ahead of Week 3's marquee matchup between the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Georgia vs. Tennessee college football game taking place on September 13th, 2025!

Georgia and Tennessee enter Week 3 with identical 2-0 records, with both sides winning each previous game by double-digits. This will be the first real test of the season for both sides. Last season, Georgia defeated Tennessee 31-17.

Check out the current Georgia-Tennessee odds below.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for any wager for the Georgia vs. Tennessee college football game taking place on September 13th, 2025.

NOTE: Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Log in for more details.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 7:30 PM ET on September 13th, 2025.

