3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 2

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Over 49.5 (-105)

Joe Burrow 2+ Passing Touchdowns (-235)

Brian Thomas Jr. 80+ Receiving Yards (+116)

In a battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, I'm expecting a quick pace with the passing games carrying the load. Our Brandon Gdula has this matchup with the sixth-quickest adjusted pace for Week 2. Plus, I still have questions about the secondaries with each squad finishing in the bottom 11 for the most passing yards allowed per game while finishing in the bottom 12 of Pro Football Focus' coverage grade in the 2024 season.

Jacksonville gave up the most expected points added per dropback (EPA/db), and Cincinnati surrendered the second-most deep yards per target a season ago -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Bengals feature nearly the same starting secondary while the Jags' top cornerbacks remain Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones.

Ultimately, I'm not overreacting to last week's results. Each defense is currently in the top 10 for the fewest EPA/db allowed, but the units were likely elevated by facing weak air attacks in the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. Furthermore, each offense's passing game should vastly improve compared to Week 1's results.

I doubt the Bengals continue to log only 113 passing yards and 4.9 yards per passing attempt as we saw last week. The Trevor Lawrence-Brian Thomas Jr. deep connection will likely return to posting good efficiency. Each team has the air attack to expose weak secondaries in Week 2. This paired with a quick pace has me on the over.

Total Match Points Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jacksonville showed zone coverage at the fifth-highest rate in Week 1. Burrow posted the best PFF passing grade against Cover 2 (91.2) and second-highest mark when seeing Cover 4 (82.0) last season. We know his weapons can work against zone coverage, too, as Ja'Marr Chase had the fourth-highest receiving grade against zone (87.4) while Tee Higgins logged the sixth-highest mark in the split (84.3) last season. In line with Burrow projected for 2.1 passing touchdowns, look for the Bengals' QB to find the end zone a couple of times.

Looking at Jacksonville's passing attack, Thomas' efficiency should be bound for positive regression after catching only one of seven targets paired with -54.0 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE) last week. Lawrence posting a 26.7 passing grade on throws of 20 or more yards didn't help, but this should improve as Lawrence posted a 88.7 mark in the split last year.

We mentioned Cincy giving up the second-most deep yards per target in the 2024 campaign. Thomas is a deep threat specialist who should bring this weakness back to the surface.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill Longest Reception Over 22.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Kayshon Boutte Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Patriots Moneyline (+110)

Week 1 was a poor showing for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins' secondaries. New England gave up 333 passing yards and 10.6 yards per passing attempt while Miami ceded 262 passing yards and 9.4 yards per passing attempt. Headed into Week 2, both pass defenses are in the bottom seven for the most expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) allowed and highest passing success rates allowed.

With that said, I'm targeting receiving props for each team. Starting with the Patriots' secondary, it struggled with deep shots as the Las Vegas Raiders' Geno Smith posted an 83.4 passing grade on throws of 10 to 19 yards and an 82.5 passing grade on attempts of 20 or more yards. Even in a shaky Week 1 showing, Tua Tagovailoa still had a 95.1 passing grade on throws of 20 or more yards. Furthermore, Tua's top grade in passing depths from 2024 was 80.2 on attempts of 20 or more yards.

Tagovailoa still has a quality deep ball, turning my attention to Tyreek Hill. New England featured man coverage at the fourth-highest rate in Week 1. Giving Hill one-on-one opportunities should only elevate his chances of going over 22.5 receiving yards for his longest reception.

Tyreek Hill - Longest Reception Tyreek Hill Over Sep 14 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After posting six catches for 103 receiving yards, Kayshon Boutte also catches my eye. Among the Pats' wideouts, Boutte enjoyed the highest snap share (80.9%) and air yards share (38.1%) to open the 2025 season. Stefon Diggs took limited snaps (45.6%) as he recovers from his ACL injury from 2024. While Boutte's role will likely decline as Diggs nears a full workload, for now, Boutte should get plenty of work.

The Fins' secondary could end up as the NFL's worst unit. While we should not overreact to a one-game sample, giving up gaudy numbers to a Indianapolis Colts passing attack led by Daniel Jones and meh receivers leads to panic. Many already expected Miami to have one of the league's worst passing defenses. Someone has to take advantage of this vulnerable secondary, so I'll buy into Boutte's volume and production from Week 1.

This is nearly viewed as a pick 'em with the Dolphins listed as 1.5-point favorites. New England carrying +110 odds to win outright is my favorite pick of the matchup. Ultimately, I trust this defense far more than the Dolphins' unit.

We mentioned Miami's personnel on defense was concerning before Week 1, and the Patriots have encouraging pieces in the secondary -- including Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones. Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) could be out for another game, but when he returns, this should be an exceptional cornerback room. Still, I have far more confidence in this defense -- even without Gonzalez.

In a game with a 43.5 total, the best defense will likely prevail as the victor.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys -4.5 (-120)

CeeDee Lamb Over 6.5 Receptions (-114)

Javonte Williams 60+ Rushing Yards (+120)

While the Dallas Cowboys lost 24-20 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, it was still an encouraging performance. Dallas' defense held up quite well, limiting the Eagles to 144 passing yards and 6.6 yards per passing attempt.

If the Cowboys could hold up against the Eagles, the New York Giants should be a welcomed sight. After posting -0.32 EPA/db, Russell Wilson is still expected to be New York's starting quarterback. The run game also struggled in Week 1's six-point outing by logging 3.2 yards per carry.

When Kenny Clark was on the field in Week 1, Dallas held the Eagles to only 2.8 yards per carry. The Cowboys could finally have an avenue to improving its rush D, and the Giants' struggles in the passing game only helps the unit.

Dallas has a ton of questions on defense, but we know the offense can still be productive. Dak Prescott has dominated the Giants with a 13-2 career record. The Cowboys are 4-1-1 against the spread (ATS) in the the last six head-to-head matchups with Prescott in the lineup.

Spread Dallas Cowboys Sep 14 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even with George Pickens joining the fold, CeeDee Lamb still enjoyed a hefty workload in Week 1 with a 91.1% snap share, 39.4% target share, and 51.5% air yards share. He had some drops and posted a -3.4% catch rate over expectation (CROE), yet Lamb still posted seven receptions.

New York allowed the fifth-most EPA/db last season and it finished in the bottom half of the category last week. It also ran man coverage at the ninth-highest rate in Week 1, and Lamb posted his best receiving grade against man coverage a season ago (84.6).

Javonte Williams also posted promising numbers in Week 1, including an 80.4% snap share while taking 15 of the Cowboys' 22 rushing attempts. Williams' 3.6 yards per carry was underwhelming, but he still posted 0.15 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per carry.

The Giants' rush defense was putrid last week by allowing 6.9 yards per carry and 220 rushing yards. This led to ceding the third-most EPA per rushing attempt in Week 1. Our NFL DFS projections have Williams totaling 64.4 rushing yards.

