3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 2

NFL Prop Picks for Week 2

CeeDee Lamb caught 7 of his 13 targets for 110 yards in Week 1, but it was his three poorly timed drops that made the headlines.

Rarely can we find a player coming off a 110-yard outing in a bounce back spot, but I want to support Lamb in said effort.

As you can guess based on his output, Lamb's role was phenomenal in Week 1. He played 91.1% of the snaps and ran 85.7% of routes to earn a 39.4% target share and 51.5% air yards share. Among wideouts in Week 1, Lamb was somehow top five in both yards (110) and unrealized air yards (116).

Heading into a home matchup against the New York Giants' 23rd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense, Lamb can reel in 90-plus yards.

Lamb erupted for 89-plus yards in 8 out of 15 games last season. He's posted 90-plus yards in 16 of his last 28 games (57.1%), but these +134 odds imply only a 42.7% probability.

Though his Week 1 drops were rough, Lamb has never had back-to-back games with multiple drops in his career, and Dak Prescott looked great in Dallas' opener. CeeDee looks primed for a huge showing in Week 2.

Keon Coleman was magnificent in Week 1's comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, catching 8 of his 11 targets for 112 yards.

The sophomore appears to be setting out on a breakout campaign after playing a team-high 87.2% of the snaps and running 84.6% of the routes en route to a 24.4% target share and 34.0% air yards share last Sunday.

Coleman's receiving prop is set at only 44.5 yards for this week's affair against the New York Jets. The Jets have a 24th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense after allowing Aaron Rodgers to torch them for 244 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns in Week 1.

In his rookie season, Coleman exceeded 44.5 receiving yards in five out of eight games before sustaining a wrist injury. This line appears to be set too low given his role in the opening week of the season. Our NFL projections are way above market -- we forecast Coleman to tally 61.47 receiving yards this Sunday.

For the second straight week, I'm in on Hunter Henry over 3.5 receptions.

Henry earned a team-best 21.3% target share across Drake Maye's starts in 2024. He surpassed 3.5 receptions in 8 of 11 games in this stretch -- even hauling in seven-plus catches in three separate outings.

Then in Week 1, Henry was on the field for 92.6% of the snaps and ran 68.5% of routes. He caught four of his eight targets for 66 yards.

Maye should continue to lean on the veteran tight end given his lacking resources otherwise, particularly since Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) is banged-up and has been limited in practice. Boutte and Henry were tied for the most targets in Week 1 at eight apiece.

Henry's matchup is ideal, as the New England Patriots will visit the lifeless Miami Dolphins. A season ago, Miami permitted the fourth-most targets and eighth-most catches to opposing tight ends. Last week, they surrendered the third-most catches (eight) to the position, as Tyler Warren grabbed seven of his nine targets for 76 yards.

Henry reeled in five of eight targets in his one game against Miami alongside Maye in 2024.

