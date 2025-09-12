4 Best NFL Touchdown Bets for Week 2

Taking anytime touchdown props via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook is a fun way to wager on the NFL.

Best NFL TD Picks: Week 2

While it's a sample size of just one game, the New York Jets' offense looked fantastic in Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's clear their identity on offense is going to be predicated on them pounding the rock. Although I do like some of Breece Hall's props in New York's Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Justin Fields is who I'm looking at in the touchdown market.

What gives me pause on backing Hall to score a touchdown is the fact he had just a 36.4% red-zone snap rate last week, compared to backup running back Braelon Allen earning a 54.5% red-zone snap rate, via Next Gen Stats. That is something that could certainly change after the Jets saw how effective Hall can still be out of the backfield, but there's also a chance Allen is the preferred short-yardage back all season.

As for Fields, the dual-threat quarterback led the Jets in red-zone rushing share (40.0%) in Week 1 while finding the end zone twice, and he had 9 designed rushing attempts and totaled 12 carries in the season opener.

With defensive tackle Ed Oliver being ruled out for Buffalo on Sunday and New York potentially deploying a similar strategy as the Baltimore Ravens did against the Bills in Week 1, Fields should have ample opportunities to cross the goal line again this week.

By looking at the box scores in Week 1, it doesn't appear that the Dallas Cowboys were very effective throwing the ball versus the Philadelphia Eagles. But despite Dak Prescott finishing with only 188 passing yards, he had a healthy 10.2-yard average depth of target, and he experienced an 8.8% dropped-pass rate, which isn't something I'd predict to happen again in Week 2 against the New York Giants.

Even with only 188 passing yards to Dallas' name in the season opener, CeeDee Lamb accounted for most of that production, leading the Cowboys in receptions (7), receiving yards (110), target share (39.4%), air yards share (51.5%), and yards per route run (3.67). On top of that, Lamb also received 10 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards), so he's seemingly going to have a bigger role on deep throws than previous years.

In Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, the Giants were 24th in defensive passing success rate (51.4%), 25th in average depth of target allowed (9.4), and 30th in pressure rate (21.6%). Considering that Prescott is sitting at -158 odds to have over 1.5 passing touchdowns, Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson are all in play in the touchdown department.

Travis Etienne didn't waste any time emerging as the No. 1 back for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, exploding for 156 scrimmage yards on 19 total touches. After Jacksonville defeated the Carolina Panthers handily in their season opener, they felt comfortable trading away Tank Bigsby, who was Etienne's biggest threat to steal touches out of the backfield early in the season.

While rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. could carve out bigger roles at some point this year, Etienne figures to be the featured back for the Jags right now, and we know head coach Liam Coen can scheme up an effective rushing attack. Along with Etienne's scrimmage numbers, his usage was also encouraging, as he led Jacksonville's backfield in red-zone snap rate (66.7%) and red-zone rushing share (44.4%).

Besides still expecting the Cincinnati Bengals to have a below-average defense in 2025, Sunday's Jaguars-Bengals showdown is carrying the highest total of the week. Plus, with the Jags being underdogs on the road, Etienne should see a route rate higher than the 30.3% he saw in Week 1, which gives him an increased chance to score via a rushing or receiving touchdown in Week 2.

Recommending Trey McBride unquestionably carries some risk due to him being allergic to finding the end zone in recent seasons. That being said, a matchup against the Panthers could be a perfect remedy for McBride's touchdown allergies, and his usage is still elite.

During the Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints, McBride led the offense in snap rate (98.4%), route rate (86.8%), and target share (31.0%). Additionally, the Cardinals were 12th in pass rate over expected (+0.8%) in Week 1, and that came in a game where Arizona held a lead from 28 seconds remaining in the first half until the end of the contest.

Just last season, the Panthers coughed up the most receiving touchdowns (11) to tight ends, and they were one of two teams to permit double-digit scores to the position. To begin the new campaign, Carolina is 32nd in pressure rate (18.2%), so Kyler Murray should have plenty of time to survey the field and find McBride for his first score of the season on Sunday.

