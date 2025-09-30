Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Running back Zach Charbonnet is looking at a matchup versus the fifth-ranked run defense in the league (85 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Charbonnet's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Zach Charbonnet Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.73

46.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.72

3.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Charbonnet is currently the 41st-ranked player in fantasy (169th overall), with 22.1 total fantasy points (7.4 per game).

Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Charbonnet carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with two catches (on two targets) for five yards as a receiver, good for 10.4 fantasy points.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Buccaneers have given up a TD catch by five players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

