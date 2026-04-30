Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 30

Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Zack Gelof (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 36.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 36.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Dustin Harris (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 36.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 36.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Dustin Harris (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies