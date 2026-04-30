MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 30
Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 30, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Kansas City Royals at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Zack Gelof (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 36.7% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Dustin Harris (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 30 games (has homered in 36.7% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Dustin Harris (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)