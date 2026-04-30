NHL
Wild vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Dallas Stars.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Wild vs Stars Game Info
- Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12)
- Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Wild vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Wild (-122)
|Stars (+102)
|5.5
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Wild win (51.4%)
Wild vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Wild. The Stars are -240 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +190.
Wild vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Stars on April 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Wild vs Stars Moneyline
- Minnesota is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +102 underdog on the road.