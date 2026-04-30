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NHL

Wild vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

Data Skrive
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Wild vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Dallas Stars.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Stars Game Info

  • Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12)
  • Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Coverage: TNT

Wild vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Wild (-122)Stars (+102)5.5Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Wild win (51.4%)

Wild vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Wild. The Stars are -240 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +190.

Wild vs Stars Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Stars on April 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Wild vs Stars Moneyline

  • Minnesota is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +102 underdog on the road.

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