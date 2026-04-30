Wild vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Minnesota Wild facing the Dallas Stars.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wild vs Stars Game Info

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Wild vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Wild (-122) Stars (+102) 5.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wild win (51.4%)

Wild vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Wild. The Stars are -240 to cover the spread, and the Wild are +190.

Wild vs Stars Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Wild-Stars on April 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Wild vs Stars Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +102 underdog on the road.

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