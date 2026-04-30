Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (15-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Dbacks.TV

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-122) | ARI: (+104)

MIL: (-122) | ARI: (+104) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+176) | ARI: +1.5 (-215)

MIL: -1.5 (+176) | ARI: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-1, 3.77 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 2.60 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Mike Soroka (4-0, 2.60 ERA). Woodruff's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woodruff's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Soroka starts, the Diamondbacks are 4-1-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for one Soroka start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.5%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Brewers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Milwaukee as a -122 favorite, while Arizona is a +104 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Brewers are +176 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -215.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Diamondbacks on April 30 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 28 opportunities.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 17-11-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks are 8-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Arizona has a record of 8-7 (53.3%).

In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-10-1).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 26 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.

He is 50th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 63rd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Contreras heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Jake Bauers has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Bauers has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Gary Sanchez is batting .237 with a .384 OBP and 14 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Sanchez has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a triple and five RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has a slugging percentage of .716, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .370 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Vargas takes a 21-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Corbin Carroll's 25 hits and .389 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .533.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .250 with three doubles, three triples, a home run and 14 walks.

Ketel Marte has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .231.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/28/2026: 13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/26/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!