Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (15-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13)
- Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and Dbacks.TV
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-122) | ARI: (+104)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+176) | ARI: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-1, 3.77 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 2.60 ERA
The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Mike Soroka (4-0, 2.60 ERA). Woodruff's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woodruff's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Soroka starts, the Diamondbacks are 4-1-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for one Soroka start this season -- they won.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (55.5%)
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The Brewers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Milwaukee as a -122 favorite, while Arizona is a +104 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Brewers are +176 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -215.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The over/under for Brewers-Diamondbacks on April 30 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
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Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Brewers have won in 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 28 opportunities.
- In 28 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 17-11-0 against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks are 8-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Arizona has a record of 8-7 (53.3%).
- In the 28 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-10-1).
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has 26 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.
- He is 50th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- He is 63rd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Contreras heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Jake Bauers has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.
- Bauers has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.
- Gary Sanchez is batting .237 with a .384 OBP and 14 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
- Sanchez has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a triple and five RBIs.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ildemaro Vargas has a slugging percentage of .716, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .370 with an on-base percentage of .393.
- Vargas takes a 21-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.
- Corbin Carroll's 25 hits and .389 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .533.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 18th in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .250 with three doubles, three triples, a home run and 14 walks.
- Ketel Marte has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .231.
Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 4/28/2026: 13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/28/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/27/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/26/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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