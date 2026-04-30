Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the New York Mets playing the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (10-19) vs. Washington Nationals (13-17)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Nationals.TV

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-210) | WSH: (+176)

NYM: (-210) | WSH: (+176) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

NYM: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-3, 3.90 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 8.49 ERA

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (1-3) for the Mets and Miles Mikolas (0-3) for the Nationals. Peralta and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Peralta's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have failed to cover all of the three games Mikolas has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for three Mikolas starts this season -- they lost each time.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (69%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -210 favorite at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +106 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -128.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The Mets-Nationals contest on April 30 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has played as a favorite of -210 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 29 chances this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 10-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 13 of the 29 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.8%).

Washington has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

In the 30 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-9-2).

The Nationals have a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York with a slugging percentage of .331, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .237 batting average and an on-base percentage of .276.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 102nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 155th, and he is 145th in slugging.

Luis Robert has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327. He's batting .224 and slugging .329.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Francisco Alvarez has 18 hits and is batting .228 this season.

Juan Soto has been key for New York with 15 hits, an OBP of .407 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Soto heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .400 and has 27 hits, both team-high figures for the Nationals. He's batting .237 and slugging .553.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 102nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .267 with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is 55th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daylen Lile has a .403 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals.

Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .242.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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