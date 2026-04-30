Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
MLB action on Thursday includes the New York Mets playing the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Nationals Game Info
- New York Mets (10-19) vs. Washington Nationals (13-17)
- Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and Nationals.TV
Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-210) | WSH: (+176)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-3, 3.90 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 0-3, 8.49 ERA
The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (1-3) for the Mets and Miles Mikolas (0-3) for the Nationals. Peralta and his team have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Peralta's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have failed to cover all of the three games Mikolas has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for three Mikolas starts this season -- they lost each time.
Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (69%)
Mets vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -210 favorite at home.
Mets vs Nationals Spread
- The Mets are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +106 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -128.
Mets vs Nationals Over/Under
- The Mets-Nationals contest on April 30 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.
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Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Mets have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- New York has played as a favorite of -210 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 11 of 29 chances this season.
- The Mets have posted a record of 10-19-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nationals have won 13 of the 29 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.8%).
- Washington has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.
- In the 30 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-9-2).
- The Nationals have a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Bo Bichette leads New York with a slugging percentage of .331, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .237 batting average and an on-base percentage of .276.
- Among all qualifying batters, he is 102nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 155th, and he is 145th in slugging.
- Luis Robert has 19 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327. He's batting .224 and slugging .329.
- He ranks 124th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Francisco Alvarez has 18 hits and is batting .228 this season.
- Juan Soto has been key for New York with 15 hits, an OBP of .407 plus a slugging percentage of .460.
- Soto heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .400 and has 27 hits, both team-high figures for the Nationals. He's batting .237 and slugging .553.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 102nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- C.J. Abrams is hitting .267 with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .377.
- He is 55th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Daylen Lile has a .403 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals.
- Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .242.
Mets vs Nationals Head to Head
- 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 8/21/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/20/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
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