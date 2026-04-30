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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 30

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Peter Lambert surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

  • Chris Bassitt (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

  • Chris Bassitt (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

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