Athletics vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.
The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Royals Game Info
- Athletics (15-14) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-17)
- Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and Royals.TV
Athletics vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | KC: (+102)
- Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-194) | KC: -1.5 (+160)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Athletics vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-2, 3.79 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-1, 5.13 ERA
The probable starters are Jeffrey Springs (3-2) for the Athletics and Noah Cameron (2-1) for the Royals. Springs' team is 5-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Springs' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Cameron's starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in three of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.
Athletics vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (54.3%)
Athletics vs Royals Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Royals moneyline has the Athletics as a -120 favorite, while the Royals are a +102 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Royals Spread
- The Athletics are hosting the Royals and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Kansas City is +160 to cover the spread.
Athletics vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Athletics-Royals on April 30 is 9.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
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Athletics vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year, the Athletics have won one of three games when listed as at least -120 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 29 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics are 17-12-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 3-9 in those games.
- The Royals have a record of 1-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (12.5%).
- The Royals have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-15-0 record against the over/under.
- The Royals have a 12-15-0 record ATS this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (37) this season. He's batting .316 with an on-base percentage of .370.
- Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Langeliers has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles.
- Carlos Cortes is hitting .387 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks, while slugging .694 with an on-base percentage of .457.
- Cortes has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .484 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .211/.298/.404.
- Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with an OBP of .415 this season while batting .232 with 31 walks and 17 runs scored.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a .362 on-base percentage and a .439 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .289.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 61st in slugging.
- Witt hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.
- Maikel Garcia is hitting .269 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 87th in slugging.
- Carter Jensen has racked up 22 hits, a team-high for the Royals.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .167.
Athletics vs Royals Head to Head
- 4/28/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/28/2025: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/27/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
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