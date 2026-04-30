Athletics vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Royals Game Info

Athletics (15-14) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-17)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Royals.TV

Athletics vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | KC: (+102)

OAK: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-194) | KC: -1.5 (+160)

OAK: +1.5 (-194) | KC: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Athletics vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-2, 3.79 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-1, 5.13 ERA

The probable starters are Jeffrey Springs (3-2) for the Athletics and Noah Cameron (2-1) for the Royals. Springs' team is 5-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Springs' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Cameron's starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in three of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Athletics vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.3%)

Athletics vs Royals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Royals moneyline has the Athletics as a -120 favorite, while the Royals are a +102 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Royals Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Royals and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Kansas City is +160 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Royals on April 30 is 9.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Royals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won one of three games when listed as at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 29 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 17-12-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 3-9 in those games.

The Royals have a record of 1-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (12.5%).

The Royals have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-15-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 12-15-0 record ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (37) this season. He's batting .316 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Langeliers has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .387 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks, while slugging .694 with an on-base percentage of .457.

Cortes has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .484 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .211/.298/.404.

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with an OBP of .415 this season while batting .232 with 31 walks and 17 runs scored.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a .362 on-base percentage and a .439 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .289.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 61st in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .269 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 87th in slugging.

Carter Jensen has racked up 22 hits, a team-high for the Royals.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .167.

Athletics vs Royals Head to Head

4/28/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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