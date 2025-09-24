Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will be up against the fourth-ranked rushing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (76.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Charbonnet a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Zach Charbonnet Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.39

47.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.87

1.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 48th-ranked fantasy player at his position (206th overall), putting up 11.7 total fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Through two games this season, Charbonnet has 11.7 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 27 times for 57 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Charbonnet carried 15 times for 10 yards (0.7 yards per carry), good for 1.0 fantasy points.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one touchdown against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

