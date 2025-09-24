Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Houston Astros will face the Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (84-73) vs. Athletics (74-83)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-146) | OAK: (+124)

HOU: (-146) | OAK: (+124) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

HOU: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 12-8, 2.30 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 7-11, 4.72 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (12-8, 2.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Severino (7-11, 4.72 ERA). Brown and his team have a record of 17-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has a record of 13-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Severino starts, the Athletics are 12-15-0 against the spread. The Athletics have a 9-13 record in Severino's 22 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (55.9%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -146 favorite, while the Athletics are a +124 underdog at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Athletics on Sept. 24 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 50, or 53.2%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Astros have won 20 of 36 games when listed as at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 156 games with a total this season.

In 156 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 77-79-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 46.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (53-62).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 23-36 (39%).

The Athletics have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-74-7).

The Athletics have an 83-73-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 50 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 53rd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 150 hits and an OBP of .363, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .304 and slugging .477.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Yainer Diaz is batting .256 with a .412 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Carlos Correa has 13 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a team-best .485 slugging percentage. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 24th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 32 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 53 walks while batting .278. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson has an on-base percentage of .362, a team-best for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .291 with 26 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 60 walks.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!