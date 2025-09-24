Angels vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Los Angeles Angels facing the Kansas City Royals.

Angels vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (70-87) vs. Kansas City Royals (79-78)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSKC

Angels vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-124) | KC: (+106)

LAA: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192)

LAA: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-11, 4.05 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 5-6, 3.54 ERA

The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (6-11) for the Angels and Stephen Kolek (5-6) for the Royals. Kikuchi and his team have a record of 17-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Kikuchi's team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-3). The Royals have gone 12-6-0 ATS in Kolek's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Kolek's starts this season, and they went 4-7 in those games.

Angels vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52.6%)

Angels vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Angels, Kansas City is the underdog at +106, and Los Angeles is -124 playing at home.

Angels vs Royals Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Royals. The Angels are +158 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -192.

Angels vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Angels-Royals on Sept. 24 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Angels vs Royals Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 14 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 83 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels are 81-74-0 against the spread in their 155 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have gone 41-50 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.1% of those games).

Kansas City is 25-36 (winning 41% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the 155 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-85-2).

The Royals have collected a 76-79-0 record ATS this season (covering 49% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He has a .228 batting average.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Ward hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with five home runs and five RBIs.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in total hits (120) this season while batting .237 with 54 extra-base hits. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Adell brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two walks and an RBI.

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .268 with 58 walks and 63 runs scored.

Schanuel has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Mike Trout has 22 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .502 and has 176 hits, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 11th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Witt takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .354 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .455.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 56th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 48 walks while batting .269.

Salvador Perez is batting .242 with 34 doubles, 30 home runs and 26 walks.

Angels vs Royals Head to Head

9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/10/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

