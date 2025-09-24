Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-69) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-156) | ARI: (+132)

LAD: (-156) | ARI: (+132) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | ARI: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | ARI: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.44 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Blake Snell (5-4) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (7-3) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Snell's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Snell's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Diamondbacks have a 12-10-0 record against the spread in Nelson's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 5-4 record in Nelson's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.4%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Arizona is the underdog at +132, and Los Angeles is -156 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are -125 to cover, and the Dodgers are +104.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Diamondbacks game on Sept. 24 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 78 wins in the 138 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 55 times in 94 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 155 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 66-89-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 33-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.8% of those games).

Arizona has an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-69-8).

The Diamondbacks are 77-76-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 167 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .617. He's batting .282.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman is batting .292 with a .487 slugging percentage and 85 RBI this year.

Freeman brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a walk and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has 25 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a .391 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .291.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 14th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 144 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ketel Marte is batting .280 with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks.

Gabriel Moreno has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .287.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!