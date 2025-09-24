Giants vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Giants vs Cardinals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (77-81) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-80)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSMW

Giants vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | STL: (+110)

SF: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+168) | STL: +1.5 (-205)

SF: -1.5 (+168) | STL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JT Brubaker (Giants) - 0-0, 3.65 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 14-8, 4.33 ERA

The probable pitchers are JT Brubaker for the Giants and Sonny Gray (14-8) for the Cardinals. Brubaker did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Cardinals have a 15-14-0 ATS record in Gray's 29 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 6-4 in Gray's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.2%)

Giants vs Cardinals Moneyline

San Francisco is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +110 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Cardinals are -205 to cover, and the Giants are +168.

Giants vs Cardinals Over/Under

Giants versus Cardinals on Sept. 24 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Giants vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 47, or 51.6%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has a record of 38-30 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 76 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 73-84-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 49.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (43-44).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, St. Louis has a 22-33 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-69-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 78-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 149 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .470.

He is 89th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Devers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .261 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifiers, he is 59th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .226 with a .417 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 45 extra-base hits.

Ramos has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .292 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has a team-best slugging percentage (.464) while pacing the Cardinals in hits (143). He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 10th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Burleson takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Brendan Donovan has a .354 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .421.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 18th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .283 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .238 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 60 walks.

Giants vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/23/2025: 9-8 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-8 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/22/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/7/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/5/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/23/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2024: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

