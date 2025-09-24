Mariners vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Colorado Rockies.

Mariners vs Rockies Game Info

Seattle Mariners (88-69) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-114)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and COLR

Mariners vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-320) | COL: (+260)

SEA: (-320) | COL: (+260) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)

SEA: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 10-8, 3.63 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 6-7, 6.00 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (10-8, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Tanner Gordon (6-7, 6.00 ERA). When Castillo starts, his team is 14-17-0 against the spread this season. Castillo's team is 14-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have an 8-5-0 record against the spread in Gordon's starts. The Rockies have a 7-6 record in Gordon's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (69.9%)

Mariners vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +260 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -320 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Rockies Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Mariners are -140 to cover, and the Rockies are +116.

Mariners vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Rockies on Sept. 24, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Mariners vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 64, or 59.8%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has played as a favorite of -320 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 82 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 68-84-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 147 total times this season. They've finished 38-109 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +260 or longer, Colorado has a 3-17 record (winning just 15% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-81-5 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 62-90-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 141 hits and an OBP of .359 this season. He has a .245 batting average and a slugging percentage of .586.

Among qualifying batters, he is 100th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 66 extra-base hits. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in MLB.

Josh Naylor is batting .292 with a .461 slugging percentage and 91 RBI this year.

Naylor enters this matchup with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 47 home runs, 113 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 145 hits with a .521 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Rockies. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 25th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 19 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 22 walks while batting .270. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Jordan Beck has accumulated an on-base percentage of .326, a team-best for the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman is batting .281 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Mariners vs Rockies Head to Head

9/23/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/21/2024: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2024: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/20/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/15/2023: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/14/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

