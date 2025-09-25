Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (90-68) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-100)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and CHSN

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-300) | CHW: (+245)

NYY: (-300) | CHW: (+245) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

NYY: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 17-9, 3.04 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 7-10, 4.03 ERA

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (17-9) versus the White Sox and Davis Martin (7-10). When Rodon starts, his team is 13-19-0 against the spread this season. Rodon's team has been victorious in 54.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 17-14. The White Sox have gone 12-11-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox are 9-14 in Martin's 23 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (73.8%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Yankees, Chicago is the underdog at +245, and New York is -300 playing at home.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -137 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +114.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-White Sox on Sept. 25, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 134 games this season and have come away with the win 81 times (60.4%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 2-2 when favored by -300 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 156 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 73-83-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have gone 54-95 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.2% of those games).

Chicago has played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +245 or longer without earning a win.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-75-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected an 87-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.455), slugging percentage (.681) and total hits (173) this season. He has a .328 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Trent Grisham has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 112 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .490.

Chisholm has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up a team-best .312 on-base percentage. He's batting .231 and slugging .397.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 132nd, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa's 131 hits and .423 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .288.

He is currently 69th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Chase Meidroth is batting .260 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 45 walks.

Edgar Quero has 17 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks while hitting .272.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

9/24/2025: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/23/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2024: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/13/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/12/2024: 12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285)

12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285) 5/19/2024: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

