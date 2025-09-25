Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Thursday.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (93-65) vs. Miami Marlins (77-81)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-168) | MIA: (+142)

PHI: (-168) | MIA: (+142) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)

PHI: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Phillies) - 9-7, 5.13 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-3, 4.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Walker Buehler (9-7) to the mound, while Janson Junk (6-3) will take the ball for the Marlins. Buehler's team is 13-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Buehler's team is 9-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 12-2-0 against the spread when Junk starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Junk's starts this season, and they went 8-4 in those games.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (55.6%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -168 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +118 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -142.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on Sept. 25, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 118 games this year and have walked away with the win 76 times (64.4%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 37-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 151 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 78-73-0 in 151 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 60 of the 124 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Miami has gone 20-20 (50%).

The Marlins have played in 153 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-75-1).

The Marlins have collected an 88-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.370) and total hits (145) this season. He's batting .246 batting average while slugging .576.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 68 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifiers, he is 55th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Bryson Stott is batting .255 with a .392 slugging percentage and 66 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos is batting .253 with a .296 OBP and 71 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .248 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez paces his team with 121 hits. He has a batting average of .231 while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 132nd in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has put up a team-best OBP (.336) and slugging percentage (.350).

Eric Wagaman is hitting .251 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

