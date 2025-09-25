Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-69) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-77)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-146) | ARI: (+124)

LAD: (-146) | ARI: (+124) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 11-8, 2.58 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 13-14, 4.70 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (13-14) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Yamamoto and his team are 12-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 15-13. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks are 15-17-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.9%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -146, and Arizona is +124 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -134 to cover.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Dodgers-Diamondbacks contest on Sept. 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 138 games this year and have walked away with the win 78 times (56.5%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 58 of 103 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 74 of 155 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 66-89-0 against the spread in their 155 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 33-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.8% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 14-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (63.6%).

In the 153 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-69-8).

The Diamondbacks have covered 50.3% of their games this season, going 77-76-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (167) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks, while slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freddie Freeman has collected 159 base hits, an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .487 this season.

Freeman heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a walk and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has 25 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a team-best OBP (.391) and slugging percentage (.461). He's batting .291.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo heads into this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has racked up 144 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .280.

Gabriel Moreno is batting .287 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

