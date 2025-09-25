Cubs vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Mets Game Info

Chicago Cubs (89-69) vs. New York Mets (81-77)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and SNY

Cubs vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | NYM: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | NYM: (-104) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-200) | NYM: -1.5 (+164)

CHC: +1.5 (-200) | NYM: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-7, 3.37 ERA vs Nolan McLean (Mets) - 4-1, 1.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (9-7) to the mound, while Nolan McLean (4-1) will take the ball for the Mets. Imanaga's team is 9-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Imanaga's team has a record of 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in McLean's starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for two McLean starts this season -- they won both.

Cubs vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.1%)

Cubs vs Mets Moneyline

Chicago is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Mets are +164 to cover, while the Cubs are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Mets on Sept. 25 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 67, or 63.8%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 67-38 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 153 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 72-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have gone 15-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.6% of those games).

New York has gone 14-23 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (37.8%).

In the 151 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-72-8).

The Mets have put together a 70-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .301 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a walk and an RBI.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .244 with 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .284.

His batting average is 106th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 140th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Ian Happ has collected 134 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Happ takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with three doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in total hits (131) this season while batting .256 with 58 extra-base hits.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has racked up 150 hits with a .399 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .267 and slugging .536.

He is 43rd in batting average, second in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Soto hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBIs.

Francisco Lindor's .459 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is hitting .271 with 38 doubles, a triple, 37 home runs and 60 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .261 with 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 walks.

Cubs vs Mets Head to Head

9/24/2025: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/23/2025: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/10/2025: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!