Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (90-68) vs. Boston Red Sox (87-71)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NESN

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-138) | BOS: (+118)

TOR: (-138) | BOS: (+118) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Louie Varland (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 3.10 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 11-8, 3.34 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Louie Varland (4-3) against the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (11-8). Varland and his team were 1-6-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Varland and his team lost both of the two games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 16-11-0 record against the spread in Bello's starts. The Red Sox are 3-7 in Bello's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.9%)

Toronto is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog on the road.

The Blue Jays are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -192 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Red Sox, on Sept. 25, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (57%) in those games.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 32 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 157 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 88-69-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 51 total times this season. They've gone 24-27 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Boston has an 11-15 record (winning 42.3% of its games).

The Red Sox have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-7).

The Red Sox have covered 53.5% of their games this season, going 84-73-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .295 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .386 while slugging .476.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 35th in slugging.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in OBP (.390) and total hits (146) this season. He's batting .302 while slugging .543.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ernie Clement is batting .276 with a .398 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .280 with a .348 OBP and 69 RBI for Toronto this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has racked up a team-best OBP (.333), while leading the Red Sox in hits (156). He's batting .257 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Trevor Story's .440 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Alex Bregman is batting .275 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 32 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks while batting .246.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

