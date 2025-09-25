Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, versus the Athletics.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (84-73) vs. Athletics (74-83)

Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-132) | OAK: (+112)

HOU: (-132) | OAK: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

HOU: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 12-11, 3.75 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 4-6, 4.57 ERA

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (12-11) for the Astros and J.T. Ginn (4-6) for the Athletics. Valdez's team is 11-18-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team is 12-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics are 8-7-0 against the spread when Ginn starts. The Athletics are 7-5 in Ginn's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (55.7%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -132 favorite, while the Athletics are a +112 underdog at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

The Astros-Athletics game on Sept. 25 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (53.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Astros have won 32 of 57 games when listed as at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 156 games with a total this season.

The Astros are 77-79-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 46.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (53-62).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 32-46 (41%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 75 times this season for a 75-74-7 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together an 83-73-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 50 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 55th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 150 hits and an OBP of .363, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .304 and slugging .477.

He is fifth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Yainer Diaz has 134 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.284/.412.

Carlos Correa is batting .272 with a .328 OBP and 50 RBI for Houston this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a team-best .485 slugging percentage. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 53rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .278 with 32 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson has racked up a team-high .362 on-base percentage.

Nick Kurtz is batting .291 with 26 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 60 walks.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

