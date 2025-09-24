Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (89-68) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-99)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and CHSN

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-375) | CHW: (+300)

NYY: (-375) | CHW: (+300) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-160) | CHW: +1.5 (+132)

NYY: -1.5 (-160) | CHW: +1.5 (+132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 18-5, 2.92 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)

The Yankees will look to Max Fried (18-5), while the White Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Fried and his team have a record of 18-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has won 67.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (21-10).

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (75.3%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. White Sox reveal New York as the favorite (-375) and Chicago as the underdog (+300) on the road.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-160 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +132 to cover.

The Yankees-White Sox game on Sept. 24 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 80, or 60.2%, of the 133 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given New York this season, with a -375 moneyline set for this game.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 72-83-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 148 total times this season. They've gone 54-94 in those games.

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +300 or longer.

In the 152 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-75-8).

The White Sox are 87-65-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.669) and total hits (170) this season. He has a .325 batting average.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying batters, he is 39th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.346/.467.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 111 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .490.

Chisholm heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .311 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .230 while slugging .397.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 134th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Vargas heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa paces his team with 130 hits and has a club-best .423 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .288.

He is currently 70th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 45 walks.

Mike Tauchman has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .263.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

9/23/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2024: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/13/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/12/2024: 12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285)

12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285) 5/19/2024: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/18/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!