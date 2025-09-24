Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (86-71) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (90-67)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NESN

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152)

BOS: -1.5 (+126) | TOR: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 17-5, 2.69 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-4, 5.06 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Crochet (17-5, 2.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 18 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Max Scherzer (5-4, 5.06 ERA). Crochet and his team have a record of 18-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Crochet's team has been victorious in 69% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 20-9. When Scherzer starts, the Blue Jays are 9-7-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Scherzer's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.6%)

Toronto is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -142 favorite on the road.

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Boston is +126 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Blue Jays contest on Sept. 24 has been set at 7.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 56, or 57.1%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 24-18 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 83-73-0 against the spread in their 156 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 56.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (42-32).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Toronto has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 84 times this season for an 84-66-6 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have an 88-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 156 hits and an OBP of .334 this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .445.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 61st in slugging.

Trevor Story has an OPS of .748, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .264.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Story enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .208 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Alex Bregman has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.361/.467.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Rafaela brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .297 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 31st in slugging.

George Springer's 146 hits and .393 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .304 while slugging .548.

He ranks fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .283 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 48 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

