Cubs vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets.

Cubs vs Mets Game Info

Chicago Cubs (88-69) vs. New York Mets (81-76)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

Cubs vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-126) | NYM: (+108)

CHC: (-126) | NYM: (+108) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+172) | NYM: +1.5 (-210)

CHC: -1.5 (+172) | NYM: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 13-8, 3.20 ERA vs Jonah Tong (Mets) - 2-2, 5.94 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Jonah Tong (2-2, 5.94 ERA). Boyd and his team are 12-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Boyd starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-10. When Tong starts, the Mets are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Mets have not been a moneyline underdog when Tong starts this season.

Cubs vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.4%)

Cubs vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Mets reveal Chicago as the favorite (-126) and New York as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Cubs vs Mets Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +172 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -210.

Cubs vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Cubs-Mets on Sept. 24, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 66 times (63.5%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 56-28 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 71-81-0 against the spread.

The Mets have a 15-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

New York has an 8-14 record (winning just 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 150 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-72-8).

The Mets are 70-80-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .302 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .246 with 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 97th, his on-base percentage 138th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Ian Happ is batting .241 with a .420 slugging percentage and 76 RBI this year.

Happ takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 92 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Suzuki brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up an on-base percentage of .399 and has 149 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .267 and slugging .532.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 44th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Soto brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and nine RBIs.

Francisco Lindor's .462 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 41st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Pete Alonso is hitting .273 with 38 doubles, a triple, 37 home runs and 60 walks.

Brandon Nimmo has 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .261.

Cubs vs Mets Head to Head

9/23/2025: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/10/2025: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/30/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

