Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (80-77) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-89)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | PIT: (-100)

CIN: (-118) | PIT: (-100) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-210) | PIT: -1.5 (+172)

CIN: +1.5 (-210) | PIT: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 7-4, 2.74 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 10-10, 2.03 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Paul Skenes (10-10, 2.03 ERA). When Greene starts, his team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season. Greene's team is 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 15-16-0 ATS in Skenes' 31 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates are 5-4 in Skenes' nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (51.1%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Pirates, Cincinnati is the favorite at -118, and Pittsburgh is -100 playing on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Pirates are +172 to cover, while the Reds are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Pirates on Sept. 24 is 7. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 27-26 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 149 opportunities.

The Reds are 77-72-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 103 total times this season. They've finished 42-61 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 36-54 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-86-6).

The Pirates have an 81-68-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 162 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .444. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 46th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .258 with 77 walks and 79 runs scored. He's slugging .370.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 70th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.312/.418.

Austin Hays has been key for Cincinnati with 101 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .401 and has 138 hits, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 105th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is batting .203 with 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is currently 146th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-best .336 on-base percentage.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .257 with 23 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

9/23/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2025: 14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

14-8 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

