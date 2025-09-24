Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (74-83) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (76-81)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MASN2, and FDSSUN

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158)

BAL: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells (Orioles) - 2-0, 2.04 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 10-12, 4.99 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Wells (2-0) for the Orioles and Shane Baz (10-12) for the Rays. Wells and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Wells' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rays are 13-16-0 ATS in Baz's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Baz's starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.9%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

The Orioles vs Rays moneyline has Baltimore as a -116 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a -102 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Rays are +158 to cover, while the Orioles are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

The Orioles-Rays game on Sept. 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 28 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 63 of their 154 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 74-80-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 41.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-44).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 26-35 record (winning 42.6% of its games).

The Rays have played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-77-8).

The Rays have covered 44.1% of their games this season, going 67-85-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 153 hits and an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437. He's batting .274.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 21 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 100th, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 125th.

Jordan Westburg is batting .264 with a .450 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 70 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .369.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 151 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .259 and slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 65th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz has a .366 on-base percentage while slugging .485. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .301.

His batting average ranks eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .257 with 18 doubles, 30 home runs and 37 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .298 with 14 doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!