Rangers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Texas Rangers facing the Minnesota Twins.

Rangers vs Twins Game Info

Texas Rangers (79-78) vs. Minnesota Twins (68-89)

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and MNNT

Rangers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-200) | MIN: (+168)

TEX: (-200) | MIN: (+168) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+110) | MIN: +1.5 (-132)

TEX: -1.5 (+110) | MIN: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 12-8, 3.01 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 6-8, 5.20 ERA

The Rangers will look to Jacob deGrom (12-8) versus the Twins and Taj Bradley (6-8). deGrom and his team have a record of 12-17-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team is 14-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 11-15-0 ATS in Bradley's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Twins are 5-9 in Bradley's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (57.7%)

Rangers vs Twins Moneyline

The Rangers vs Twins moneyline has Texas as a -200 favorite, while Minnesota is a +168 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Twins Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+110 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -132 to cover.

Rangers vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Twins on Sept. 24, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 45, or 59.2%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 156 opportunities.

The Rangers are 82-74-0 against the spread in their 156 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have a 24-38 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-73-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have put together a 73-79-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas with 118 hits and an OBP of .344 this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 108th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .696, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .361 this season. He's batting .251.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.269/.392.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 117 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Jung brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has a team-best OBP (.328) and slugging percentage (.535), and paces the Twins in hits (124, while batting .263).

He is 53rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Trevor Larnach is batting .249 with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 92nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .240.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .262 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and 49 walks.

Rangers vs Twins Head to Head

9/23/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-3 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/11/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/10/2025: 16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

16-4 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/18/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/16/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/15/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/25/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

