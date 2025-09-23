Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (88-68) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-98)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and CHSN

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

NYY: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

NYY: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 4-1, 3.33 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 6-8, 4.06 ERA

The Yankees will call on Luis Gil (4-1) versus the White Sox and Shane Smith (6-8). When Gil starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Gil's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-3. When Smith starts, the White Sox are 15-12-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 24 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 8-16 in those games.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (65.8%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-White Sox, New York is the favorite at -250, and Chicago is +205 playing on the road.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Yankees are -118 to cover, and the White Sox are -102.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Yankees-White Sox on Sept. 23, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 79 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won six of 10 games when listed as at least -250 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 74 of 154 chances this season.

The Yankees are 72-82-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 54 of the 147 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.7%).

Chicago has a record of 1-16 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer (5.9%).

The White Sox have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-74-8).

The White Sox have covered 57% of their games this season, going 86-65-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 170 hits and an OBP of .451 to go with a slugging percentage of .672. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .326 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 25 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 51 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .238 with a .469 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .242 with a .332 OBP and 79 RBI for New York this season.

Chisholm has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up an on-base percentage of .311, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .230 and slugging .398.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 134th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Vargas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Andrew Benintendi has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 40 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Lenyn Sosa has accumulated 129 hits with a .425 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is batting .265 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 45 walks.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2024: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/13/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/12/2024: 12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285)

12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285) 5/19/2024: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/18/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/17/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!