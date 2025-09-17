Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 2:15 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (84-67) vs. Minnesota Twins (66-85)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-176) | MIN: (+148)

NYY: (-176) | MIN: (+148) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-104) | MIN: +1.5 (-115)

NYY: -1.5 (-104) | MIN: +1.5 (-115) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 4-1, 2.83 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 6-7, 4.88 ERA

The Yankees will look to Luis Gil (4-1) versus the Twins and Taj Bradley (6-7). Gil's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Gil starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Twins have gone 11-14-0 against the spread when Bradley starts. The Twins are 5-8 in Bradley's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (58.3%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +148 on the moneyline, while New York is a -176 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (-104 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -115 to cover.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

The Yankees-Twins contest on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 75, or 59.1%, of the 127 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 27-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -176 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 149 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 68-81-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Twins have put together a 22-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 5-8 (38.5%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-69-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 71-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 164 hits and an OBP of .451, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .676. He's batting .326.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .273 with 25 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging in the major leagues.

Trent Grisham has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .244 with a .335 OBP and 75 RBI for New York this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 121 hits with a .335 on-base percentage and a .553 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Twins. He's batting .271.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 37th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is slugging .411 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brooks Lee is batting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Kody Clemens is hitting .214 with 11 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Yankees vs Twins Head to Head

9/16/2025: 10-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/15/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/12/2025: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/11/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/6/2024: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/5/2024: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/16/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2024: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

