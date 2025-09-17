Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (85-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (79-71)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSDET, and CLEG

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

DET: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 8-13, 4.69 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 10-5, 3.16 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (8-13) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (10-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians. Flaherty's team is 10-18-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has a record of 7-11 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 13-16-0 ATS record in Williams' 29 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have an 8-10 record in Williams' 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (68.4%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Guardians reveal Detroit as the favorite (-154) and Cleveland as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Guardians. The Tigers are +140 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -170.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

The Tigers-Guardians contest on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 58, or 59.2%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 34-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 75 of their 145 opportunities.

The Tigers are 69-76-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have gone 37-46 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 12-16 (42.9%).

The Guardians have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-77-6).

The Guardians have put together a 79-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .254 with 82 walks and 77 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .394.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 84th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (149) this season. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying batters, he is 47th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Torkelson enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Zach McKinstry is batting .261 with a .336 OBP and 48 RBI for Detroit this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up an on-base percentage of .355 and has 155 hits, both team-best figures for the Guardians. He's batting .282 and slugging .500.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 21st, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Steven Kwan's .377 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .241 with 16 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 46 walks.

Angel Martinez is batting .228 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

