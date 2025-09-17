Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Houston Astros.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (79-73) vs. Houston Astros (83-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and RSN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+134) | HOU: +1.5 (-162)

TEX: -1.5 (+134) | HOU: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 12-7, 2.82 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-3, 4.78 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jacob deGrom (12-7, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (1-3, 4.78 ERA). When deGrom starts, his team is 12-16-0 against the spread this season. When deGrom starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-10. The Astros have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Javier's six starts that had a set spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in four of Javier's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.3%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Texas is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +108 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Rangers are +134 to cover, and the Astros are -162.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

Rangers versus Astros on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 45, or 63.4%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 33-17 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 151 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 82-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 57.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-23).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Houston has gone 19-15 (55.9%).

In the 151 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-78-4).

The Astros have a 76-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in OBP (.343) and total hits (117) this season. He's batting .243 batting average while slugging .429.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers this season while driving in 34 runs. He's batting .257 this season and slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualified, he ranks 78th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Smith brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Adolis Garcia has collected 113 base hits, an OBP of .275 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Josh Jung has 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Jung heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a .440 slugging percentage, which leads the Astros. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 65th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena's 146 hits and .363 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .304 while slugging .466.

His batting average is sixth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Yainer Diaz has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.

Christian Walker has 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 40 walks while batting .236.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

9/16/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

