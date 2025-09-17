Brewers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Brewers vs Angels Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (92-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-82)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI

Brewers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-196) | LAA: (+164)

MIL: (-196) | LAA: (+164) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

MIL: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 6-2, 3.32 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 10-10, 4.13 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (6-2) versus the Angels and Jose Soriano (10-10). Woodruff and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Woodruff starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-2. The Angels have gone 12-17-0 ATS in Soriano's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 10-8 record in Soriano's 18 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (64.7%)

Brewers vs Angels Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +164 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Angels Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +106 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -128.

Brewers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Angels on Sept. 17, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Brewers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 56 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -196 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 75 of their 148 opportunities.

The Brewers are 83-65-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 112 total times this season. They've finished 50-62 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 11-11 (50%).

The Angels have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-64-5).

The Angels have collected an 80-69-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is hitting .265 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 80 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .407.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Contreras has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two walks and seven RBIs.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .286.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Turang heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Christian Yelich has collected 142 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Yelich has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with 140 hits, batting .280 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 31 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 72 walks while hitting .221. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified players, he is 142nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 54th in slugging.

Jo Adell's 116 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is currently 115th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Mike Trout a has .360 on-base percentage to lead the Angels.

Luis Rengifo has 15 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 33 walks while batting .242.

Brewers vs Angels Head to Head

9/16/2025: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/19/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/17/2024: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/28/2023: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

