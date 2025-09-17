Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets taking on the San Diego Padres.

Mets vs Padres Game Info

New York Mets (78-73) vs. San Diego Padres (82-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and SDPA

Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-108) | SD: (-108)

NYM: (-108) | SD: (-108) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-184) | SD: -1.5 (+152)

NYM: +1.5 (-184) | SD: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 9-5, 3.77 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 13-5, 2.73 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to David Peterson (9-5, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.73 ERA). Peterson and his team have a record of 8-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Peterson's team is 12-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have gone 16-13-0 against the spread when Pivetta starts. The Padres have a 5-3 record in Pivetta's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.2%)

Mets vs Padres Moneyline

The Mets vs Padres moneyline has New York as a -108 favorite, while San Diego is a -108 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Padres Spread

Mets vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Padres on Sept. 17, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (57.8%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 60 times in 104 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 144 opportunities.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 67-77-0 against the spread.

The Padres have gone 30-33 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, San Diego has a record of 30-33 (47.6%).

The Padres have played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-81-3).

The Padres have collected an 80-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 140 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .523.

He is 61st in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 60 extra-base hits. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in the major leagues.

Lindor enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .268 with a .515 slugging percentage and 118 RBI this year.

Alonso takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .262 with a .327 OBP and 83 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run and three RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 86 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 61st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado paces his team with 160 hits. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average is 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has a .386 slugging percentage, which paces the Padres.

Ramon Laureano is batting .286 with 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks.

Mets vs Padres Head to Head

9/16/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2025: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

