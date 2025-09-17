Royals vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners.

Royals vs Mariners Game Info

Kansas City Royals (75-76) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-68)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and ROOT Sports NW

Royals vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

KC: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-182) | SEA: -1.5 (+150)

KC: +1.5 (-182) | SEA: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 2-3, 5.18 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-5, 5.59 ERA

The probable starters are Cole Ragans (2-3) for the Royals and Bryce Miller (4-5) for the Mariners. Ragans and his team are 4-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ragans' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). When Miller starts, the Mariners have gone 7-8-0 against the spread. The Mariners have a 2-3 record in Miller's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51%)

Royals vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Mariners, Kansas City is the favorite at -112, and Seattle is -104 playing on the road.

Royals vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Mariners are +150 to cover, while the Royals are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Mariners on Sept. 17 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Royals vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 35 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 35-27 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 72-77-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-20).

Seattle has an 18-17 record (winning 51.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 146 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-62-5).

The Mariners have collected a 64-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 167 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which are tops among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Witt has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 160 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354. He's batting .289 and slugging .458.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 15th, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.321/.470.

Salvador Perez is batting .237 with a .277 OBP and 89 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Perez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up a team-high OBP (.361), and leads the Mariners in hits (137). He's batting .247 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 17th and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .480 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 37th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Naylor has 26 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .283.

Eugenio Suarez has 25 doubles, 45 home runs and 44 walks while batting .224.

Royals vs Mariners Head to Head

9/16/2025: 12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/1/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/15/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

