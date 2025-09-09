Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Yankees facing the Detroit Tigers.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (80-63) vs. Detroit Tigers (82-62)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS, YES, and FDSDET

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | DET: (+132)

NYY: (-156) | DET: (+132) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.28 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 13-5, 3.87 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (8-6, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Casey Mize (13-5, 3.87 ERA). When Warren starts, his team is 12-17-0 against the spread this season. Warren's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-9). The Tigers have gone 15-8-0 against the spread when Mize starts. The Tigers have a 4-2 record in Mize's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (63.5%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

New York is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +132 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Yankees are +126 to cover, and the Tigers are -152.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Tigers on Sept. 9, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 71 wins in the 120 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 43-23 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 141 opportunities.

The Yankees are 65-76-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have put together an 18-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Detroit has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 69 of those games (69-63-6).

The Tigers have collected a 66-72-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 154 hits and an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .656. He's batting .321.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 24 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .277 and slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 28th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.

Trent Grisham has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.351/.476.

Jazz Chisholm has 28 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has a team-best .362 on-base percentage. He's batting .259 and slugging .396.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 20th and he is 109th in slugging.

Riley Greene paces his team with 143 hits and has a club-high .505 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 49th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .234 with 26 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 62 walks.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

