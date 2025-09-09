Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9
The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Yankees facing the Detroit Tigers.
Yankees vs Tigers Game Info
- New York Yankees (80-63) vs. Detroit Tigers (82-62)
- Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: TBS, YES, and FDSDET
Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | DET: (+132)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.28 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 13-5, 3.87 ERA
The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (8-6, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Casey Mize (13-5, 3.87 ERA). When Warren starts, his team is 12-17-0 against the spread this season. Warren's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-9). The Tigers have gone 15-8-0 against the spread when Mize starts. The Tigers have a 4-2 record in Mize's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (63.5%)
Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline
- New York is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +132 underdog on the road.
Yankees vs Tigers Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Yankees are +126 to cover, and the Tigers are -152.
Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Tigers on Sept. 9, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 71 wins in the 120 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 43-23 when favored by -156 or more this year.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 141 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 65-76-0 against the spread in their 141 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have put together an 18-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Detroit has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).
- The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 69 of those games (69-63-6).
- The Tigers have collected a 66-72-0 record ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 154 hits and an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .656. He's batting .321.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Cody Bellinger has 24 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .277 and slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is 28th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in MLB.
- Trent Grisham has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.351/.476.
- Jazz Chisholm has 28 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres has a team-best .362 on-base percentage. He's batting .259 and slugging .396.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 20th and he is 109th in slugging.
- Riley Greene paces his team with 143 hits and has a club-high .505 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 49th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Torkelson is batting .234 with 26 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 62 walks.
- Zach McKinstry is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head
- 4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
