Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be up against the team with last year's 23rd-ranked passing defense, the Carolina Panthers (224.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Harrison a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Panthers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.24

52.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison 2024 Fantasy Performance

Harrison was 26th at his position, and 96th overall, with 134.5 fantasy points (7.9 per game) last year.

Harrison accumulated 13.1 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 71 yards receiving, on five catches (six targets), and one touchdown.

Harrison picked up 25.0 fantasy points -- four catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last season.

In Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, Harrison picked up 17.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 111 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the season.

Harrison accumulated 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Against Carolina last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Panthers surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 17 opposing QBs last season.

Against Carolina last season, 11 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Panthers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Carolina allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Panthers last season, 29 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Carolina allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Panthers allowed 10 players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Carolina last season, 20 players ran for at least one TD.

Four players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Panthers last year.

