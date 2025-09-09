Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars
Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose passing defense was ranked 32nd in the NFL last year (257.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Is Chase a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Ja'Marr Chase Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Date: September 14, 2025
- Game Time: 1 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2
- Projected Receiving Yards: 97.00
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.76
Projections provided by numberFire
Chase 2024 Fantasy Performance
- Chase was tops at his position, and 17th overall, with 276.0 fantasy points (16.2 per game) last season.
- In his one game this year, Chase picked up 2.6 fantasy points. He had 26 receiving yards on two catches (five targets) and zero touchdowns.
- Chase picked up 44.4 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 264 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 10 versus the Baltimore Ravens.
- Chase accumulated 31.3 fantasy points in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens -- 10 catches, 193 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last season.
- In Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chase finished with a season-low 3.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: four receptions, 35 yards, on five targets.
- Chase recorded 4.3 fantasy points -- seven catches, 43 yards, on 11 targets -- in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.
Jaguars Defensive Performance
- Jacksonville surrendered over 300 passing yards to four QBs last year.
- 13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Jaguars last year.
- Through the air last season, Jacksonville allowed two or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.
- Versus the Jaguars last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.
- Jacksonville let eight players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- Against the Jaguars last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.
- Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- In terms of run defense, the Jaguars allowed five players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- In terms of run defense, Jacksonville allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.
- Only two players ran for multiple TDs in a game versus the Jaguars last year.
