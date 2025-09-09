Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars -- whose passing defense was ranked 32nd in the NFL last year (257.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Chase a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 97.00

97.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.76

Chase 2024 Fantasy Performance

Chase was tops at his position, and 17th overall, with 276.0 fantasy points (16.2 per game) last season.

In his one game this year, Chase picked up 2.6 fantasy points. He had 26 receiving yards on two catches (five targets) and zero touchdowns.

Chase picked up 44.4 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 264 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 10 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Chase accumulated 31.3 fantasy points in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens -- 10 catches, 193 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chase finished with a season-low 3.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: four receptions, 35 yards, on five targets.

Chase recorded 4.3 fantasy points -- seven catches, 43 yards, on 11 targets -- in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville surrendered over 300 passing yards to four QBs last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Jaguars last year.

Through the air last season, Jacksonville allowed two or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

Versus the Jaguars last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Jacksonville let eight players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Jaguars last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Jaguars allowed five players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Jacksonville allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.

Only two players ran for multiple TDs in a game versus the Jaguars last year.

