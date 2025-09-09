Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will meet the Chicago Bears -- whose passing defense was ranked 16th in the league last season (217.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.81

63.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown 2024 Fantasy Performance

St. Brown picked up 4.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 45 yards receiving, on four catches (six targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last season, St. Brown picked up 27.7 fantasy points -- via 11 receptions, 161 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

St. Brown accumulated 23.3 fantasy points in Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills -- 14 catches, 193 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

St. Brown picked up 1.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 13 yards, on six targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

St. Brown accumulated 5.3 fantasy points -- five receptions, 43 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 14 versus the Green Bay Packers).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago gave up more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last year.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bears last year.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Bears last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Chicago let eight players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Bears allowed 14 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Chicago allowed only three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bears last season.

Against Chicago last season, 18 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Bears allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

