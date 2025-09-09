Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 7:15 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (71-72) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-89)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSUN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | CHW: (+118)

TB: (-138) | CHW: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140)

TB: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Rays) - 8-4, 3.01 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 3-2, 4.79 ERA

The Rays will look to Adrian Houser (8-4) against the White Sox and Yoendrys Gomez (3-2). Houser's team is 11-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Houser has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The White Sox have gone 4-1-0 ATS in Gomez's five starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 4-1 record in Gomez's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.6%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

The Rays vs White Sox moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -138 favorite, while Chicago is a +118 underdog at home.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The Rays are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +116 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -140.

Rays versus White Sox on Sept. 9 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 38 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 138 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 61-77-0 against the spread in their 138 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (51-85).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Chicago has a 38-70 record (winning just 35.2% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times this season for a 65-66-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have gone 79-60-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 141 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .261 with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .822. He has a slash line of .292/.350/.472 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double and an RBI.

Brandon Lowe is batting .264 with a .489 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Lowe takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .287 with a .321 OBP and 22 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is batting .247 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Benintendi heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 121 hits while slugging .435. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Tauchman is batting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

7/23/2025: 11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/7/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/6/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/28/2024: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/27/2024: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/26/2024: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/30/2023: 12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2023: 12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

