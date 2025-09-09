CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants -- whose passing defense was ranked eighth in the NFL last year (210.6 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Lamb a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Giants? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

CeeDee Lamb Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 89.36

89.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.67

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 162.4 fantasy points (10.8 per game), Lamb was ninth at his position (and 58th in the league).

In his one game this season, Lamb picked up 11.0 fantasy points. He had 110 receiving yards on seven catches (13 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Lamb picked up 26.6 fantasy points -- via 13 receptions, 146 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, Lamb put up 17.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: nine receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown.

In what was his worst game of the year, Lamb finished with 2.4 fantasy points -- six receptions, 21 yards, on 10 targets. That was in Week 10 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lamb accumulated 3.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 39 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 13 versus the New York Giants.

Giants Defensive Performance

Against New York last season, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Giants allowed at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, New York allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Giants allowed only one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against New York last season, two players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Giants allowed 20 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Giants allowed six players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players last season.

In the running game, the Giants allowed only three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

